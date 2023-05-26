Births
To Cody Wayne Black, of New Wilmington, and Jennifer Lynne Faria Black, of New Castle, a son, on May 23, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Mark White and Cheyenne Biddle, of Transfer, a son on May 22, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jamoni Flemings, 17, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police two counts of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jacob Andrew Taylor, 19, of New Castle, charged by state police with drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kimberlee Rae Carbone, 48, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office with possession with intent to deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
