Birth
To Brian and Traci Petrus of New Castle, a son on June 28, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Zachary Alan Glaude, 29, of New Castle, dealing in promoting unlawful activity and 15 violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
•Shawntelle S. Johnson, 48, of New Castle, causing an accident with injuries, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, accidents involving injury while not licensed.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Daniel Andre Jenkins, 31, of Pittsburgh, charged by Union Township police with two counts of each of theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.