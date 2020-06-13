Correction
Local. The next food distribution by Jubilee Ministries and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will be from noon to 2 p.m. June 24 at Shenango High School. The date was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
Births
To Michael and Liza Kendall, twin daughters on June 9, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•William B. Robles, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Madison Lynn Wallace, 24, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Niko Antonio Froce, 25, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with seven counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, careless driving and turning movements and required signals violation.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•David James Presnar, 36, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of signaling improperly.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Michael D. Thomas, 55, of New Castle, storage or accumulation of abandoned or junked motor vehicles.
•Harry J. Hein Jr., 64, of Butler, storage or accumulation of abandoned or junked motor vehicles and permitting growth or high vegetation.
•James A. Mims Jr., of New Castle, restricting height or grass or weeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.