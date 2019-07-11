Correction
Property transfers. Five parcels of property were transferred from the Lehigh Cement Co. LLC to the Bessemer Croatian Club. The transfers were incorrect in Saturday’s edition.
Police
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
•Theft. A handgun was reported stolen from a private office inside a Wilmington Road business between June 30 and July 9. Anyone who has information about the gun is asked to call (724) 656-9300.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Virginia L. Berry, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Barbara Moreland, 39, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brandy Lee Miller, 35, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Jason Charles Wright, 34, of New Castle, consumption/possession of alcohol.
•William Suszynski, 45, of New Castle, consumption/possession of alcohol.
•Nicklas M. Vernon, 53, of New Castle, consumption/possession of alcohol.
•Brittany Broome, 28, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Bryan Oneil, 34, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Jaye C. Terrence, 57, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right and driving with view obstructed.
