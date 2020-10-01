Birth
To Winston and Lindsay Knight, a daughter on Sept. 28, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kathleen M. Minerd, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Austin John Myers, 21, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Joan Irving, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with failure to apply for dog license, dogs at large and vaccination against rabies required violation.
•Jennie A. Morris, 42, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with defiant trespass.
•Luke Edward McCosby, 18, of Portersville, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with control of property regulations.
•Stacey Shillito-Cantale, 37, of Mercer, charged by state police with bad checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.