Local. The Commissioners’ reorganizational meeting and the annual Salary Board meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 starting at 1:30 p.m. The County Code stipulates that these meetings must take place on the first Monday in January. This information was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
NEW CASTLE
•Theft. A package containing children’s bedding, valued at about $35, was reported taken from the porch of a house in the1800 block of East Washington Street between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.
•Theft. Police said a .40 caliber handgun was reported taken from a house in the 600 block of John Street sometime before 2 p.m. on Dec. 16.
•Hit-and-run. Police were told a blue Ford Explorer struck the back of a Jeep, stopped in traffic in the 400 block of Mahoning Avenue about 3 p.m. on Dec. 13. The Jeep owner told police the other driver left the scene after being told police would be called regarding the accident. Police located the vehicle in a driveway on West Sharp Street. After contacting the owner, officers were told the vehicle was taken from her home, in the 900 block of Harrison St. about 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 13, and reported stolen at 5:18 p.m. that day.
•Criminal mischief. Police said the windshield of a 2012 Peterbilt tractor truck was reported broken between 4 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 while the vehicle was parked in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The window is valued at $400.
•Burglary. Police said a lawnmower, lawnmower engine, a washer/dryer combination unit and copper pipes were reported taken from a house in the 400 lock of Pine Street between 3 p.m. on July 1 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 9. According to the police report, a side door was damaged,
•Animal found. A white Labrador Retriever with one blue eye and one brown eye was found in the 700 block of Oak Street sometime before 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 8. Police took the dog to the Lawrence County Humane Society,
•Theft. a 32-inch Smart TV was reported taken from an apartment in McGrath Manor in the 800 block of West Washington Street sometime before 12:30 pm. on Dec. 6. The television owner told police he moved the set to the lounge on Dec. 4 for better reception, left the building that evening and noticed at 6 a.m. the following day that the television was missing. Police, viewing surveillance video and located the television in a closet of another apartment.
•Criminal mischief. Police said someone threw a brick through the front room window of a residence in the 900 block of Dewey Avenue sometime before 2 a.m. on Dec. 9.
•Theft. Police said a black, 2004 Dodge Dakota was reported taken from the area of Court and South Mulberry streets sometime after 10 p.m. on Dec. 5.
•Burglary. Two speakers, a 40-inch flat screen television and a Leap Frog game system were reported taken from a residence in the 700 block of Court Street between 1 p.m. on Dec.7 and 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.
•Lost property. A black, .45 caliber handgun, valued at $445, was reported missing by a resident who lives in the 100 block of West Madison Avenue. The owner told police he noticed the weapon was missing sometime before 4 p.m. on Dec. 7.
•Hit-and-run. Police said the right side of a red, 1998 GMC Jimmy was damaged while parked in the 400 block of Lutton Street on Dec. 1.
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Martierius R. Brown, 29, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Brett Douglas Charlier, 28, of New Castle, retail theft.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged:
•Catherine Isaac, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Lois Giermanski, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Alvin E. Giermanski, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Emery Giermanski, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Donald Taylor, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation.
•Benjamin Lawrence Krueger, 35, of New Castle, charged by Bessemer police with disorderly conduct and harassment.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Holly Jane Difrischia, 34, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Ryan Anthony Bonace, 34, of New Castle, harassment.
•Ronald Joseph Martin, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged:
•Jonathan A. Penwell, 41, of New Castle, use firearm underage without proper accompaniment and use of artificial/natural bait violation.
•Lonnie McClellan Wells, 62, of New Castle, violating rules and regulations of the game commission.
•Tina Lee Shay, 49, of New Castle, violating the rules and regulations of the game commission.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Dustin A. Smith, 44, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with harassment.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged:
•Justin Lee McCandless, 30, of Ellwood City, failure to present positive identification on land of another and taking/possession of game or wildlife.
•Wayne E. Quear, 65, of New Castle, unlawful kill/take big game-closed season and retrieval return dispose of game/wildlife.
•Ryan S. Arblaster, 24, of New Castle, failure to present positive identification on land of another.
