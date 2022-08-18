District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jennifer Nicole Weir of New Castle, charged by Butler County state police with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Austin McCandless, New Castle, simple assault, harassment
•Ryan Thomas Stafford, New Castle, DUI, careless driving, disregard traffic lane.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Lefaughn Prowell, Slippery Rock, disorderly conduct
•Lois Mae Grotzinger, New Castle, fire prevention code
•Lance Tyler Shaffer, New Castle, defiant trespass
