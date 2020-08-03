Births
To Zachary Earich of Calcutta and Jessica Fleming of New Castle, a daughter on July 24, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Amber Haybarger of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 1, 2020 at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Burglary. Someone broke into a shed on Old Route 18 in New Beaver Borough between Tuesday and Saturday and stole a red Troy Built snow blower and a trailer hitch.
