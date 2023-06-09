Birth
•To Qualin Sebree and Tiffany Patterson, of New Castle, a son on June 6, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Charles Howard Brady III, 51, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with retail theft, false identification to a law enforcement officer and drug possession.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Daniel Lee Scarberry, 49, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning police with DUI.
