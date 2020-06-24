District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Amanda Pierce, 31, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Brandon Cody Leasure, 33, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Barry L Smith, 41, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with driving under the influence.
•Michael A. Platt, 38, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to carry license, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to notify police of accident/vehicle damage.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•George Edward Angelo, 52, of Edinburg, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with unlawful contact with minor, indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, indecent assault-without consent of other and indecent assault on person less than 16 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.