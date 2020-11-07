Corrections
Local. U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly won a sixth term in Congress. The number of terms was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Timothy M. Fulkerson, 69, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two count of disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•John Thomas Ierino, 39, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
New Castle police charged the following:
•Amy Joseph, 31, of New Castle, dogs at large, failure to apply for dog license and vaccination against rabies required.
•Amanda Joseph, 33, of New Castle, dogs at large, failure to apply for dog license and vaccination against rabies required.
