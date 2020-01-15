District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jeremy L. Perkins, 29, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with five counts of intent to possess a controlled substance, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Willie Stewart, 48, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Frank Burkes, 64, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and driving too slow for conditions.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Zachary Sherin, 20, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Robert Gallocher, 18, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jeffery Ray Weir, 25, of Edinburg, charged by state police with harassment.
RICK RUSSO
•Arthur James Michaels, 44, of Harmony, charged by Hickory Township police with intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, vehicle registration suspended, improper display of plate and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Brandon Daniel Bailey, 35, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, marijuana-small amount for personal use, furnishing drug free urine-use or attempt, and hindering apprehension/ prosecution-conceal/destroy evidence.
•Michelle Avallone, of New Castle, charged by Book’s Market with two counts of bad checks.
•David Farone, 62, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and failure to obey traffic control devices.
State police charged the following:
•Chelsea Marie Shontz, 19, of New Castle, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Marcus John Mraz, 20, of New Castle, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Bronson Hobbs Bernard, 20, of Industry, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Adam Wayne Pfaff, 36, of Volant, harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.