District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Matthew Shane Webb, 26, of New Castle, forgery, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Tina M. Rao, 49, of New Castle, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tim Break, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish and garbage.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Ryan Stefura, 18, of Ellwood City, certain acts prohibited.
•Tyler Joseph Frank, 37, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Seth Mikkel Heaney, 20, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning Township police with two counts of criminal mischief and one count each of recklessly endangering an — other person, simple assault, harassment and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Darlene R. Johnston, 65, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim and theft by deception.
Common Pleas Court Judges
J. Craig Cox
Michael Platt — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on horse arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $887.25, fines of $1000 and restitution of $309.25.
Fletcher Hudson III — Following a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 months and 15 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 13 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,687.75.
Fletcher Hudson III — Following a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 months and 15 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 13 days served. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $887.75.
James Grim III — Following a guilty plea to terroristic threats, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 198 days served. He also received probation for one year. He is to have no contact with the victim and is not to enter the premises of Speedway. He is required to perform 100 hours of community service and pay court costs and fees of $2,830.25.
Michael Boros Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, then first seven days with restrictive conditions. He is to pay court costs and fees of $955.25, fines of $1000 and restitution of $556.
Gregory Weller — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,728.75 and fines of $1,500.
Carly Beck — Following a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,430.25.
Temika Dennis — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $476.25 and fines of $100.
Isaac Ryhal — Following a guilty plea to tamper with records or ID — writing, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to perform 200 hours of community service. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,680.25.
Dominick Motto
Kenneth L. Johnson — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years to a maximum of five years with two days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,542.75.
Darryl Jones Jr. — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of five months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 101 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $914.25 and restitution of $1.
Darryl Jones Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,010.25 and fines of $1000.
Samuel Jensen — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,280.25 and fines of $300.
Maurice Collier — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 24 months with four days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,400.75.
John W. Hodge
Samuel Bielak — Following a guilty plea to two counts of child pornography, the defendant was sentenced to probation for five years. The defendant is to continue to receive sexual offender treatment. He is to pay court costs and fees of $5,387.75.
Robert Runyan — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to participate in a public or non — profit community service program and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Alcohol and Drug Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,592.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $129.75.
Sara Gasper — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,482.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $373.
Michael Davis — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and is to perform community service. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,330.25.
Taylor Davis — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $2,850.75 and restitution of $120.
