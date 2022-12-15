Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. State police responded to the 100 block of Clark Street in North Beaver Township on Tuesday for a report of an individual who threw multiple eggs at the residence and a vehicle between 5 and 8:34 p.m., causing some damage to the vehicle.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Brian E. Tritt, 76, of Sewickley, charged by municipal code enforcement with exterior structures-openable windows.
Municipal sewage violations charged the following:
•Jeffery S. Seybert II, 38, of Ellwood City, allowing sewage discharge to surface to ground.
•Laura Hoffman, of Ellwood City, allowing sewage discharge to surface to ground.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jeffrey Koit Hopper, 60, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning Township police with two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Cassandra Brown, 21, of Sharon, disorderly conduct.
•Stacy Ann Brown, 45, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Rite Aid, of New Castle, control of alarm devices.
•Eric D. Bukowski, 42, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
