Births
To Albert Anton and Kylee Michele (Davis) Schultz of New Castle, a son on March 1, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Criminal mischief. Someone shot a BB gun or threw a rock through a window of an SUV parked in the 1300 block of Hamilton Street around 6 p.m. Thursday.
•Criminal mischief. The driver’s side window of a car was shattered while it was parked in the 500 block of East Long Avenue between 7 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert Daniel Clark, 23, of New Castle, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, endangering the welfare of children, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to keep right and turning movements and required signals violation.
•Jason Alan Burkett, 33, of New Castle, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of simple assault, harassment and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Adrienne Meghan Searcy, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Adam J. Sally, 20, of Erie, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jamie Lynn Murphy, 24, of Beaver Falls, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of improper right turn.
•Patrick Joseph McCloskey, 40, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Brita Patrice Eddy, 40, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Allissa Rae Deli, 27, of Beaver Falls, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Nicole Helene Duffee, 42, of Ellwood City, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Jonah David Shira, 20, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
•Alexander Ray Miller, 35, of New Castle, two counts each of driving under the influence and failure to notify police of accident and one count each of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving an unregistered vehicle, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Christopher John Sager, 43, of New Castle, driving under the influence and turning movements and required signals violation.
•Shannon Raquel Hooks, 49, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Brandon R. Casey, 35, of New Castle, driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Latia Andrea Sisco, 27, of Washington, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
