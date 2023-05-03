Corrections
•Local. Bill Messner is running on the Republican ticket for county treasurer in the May 16 primary. That information omitted from a Page A1 story in the April 29 edition.
•Local. Residents who requested a mail or absentee ballot and want to vote at a poll on May 16 must bring and spoil their mail ballot with them and the declaration envelope to the poll. If neither are present, a provision ballot will be issued. That information was incorrect in a Page A1 story in the April 29 edition.
Birth
•To Joseph Fortuna and Dana Mastroianni Fortuna, a daughter born April 26, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Heather Ward, 32, of Ellwood City, drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Sara Jean McGuire, 33, of Ellwood City, drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Courtney Nicole Terry, 36, of New Castle, criminal attempt of theft.
•Aaron Wade Closuit, 36, of New Castle, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brandi Lee Cottrell, 30, of Youngstown, charged by state police for DUI.
•David Samuel Sapienza, 55, of Harmony, charged by Union police with DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Elizabeth Jean Tomory, 44, of Hubbard, Ohio, DUI.
•Darrell Edward Johnston, 76, of New Castle, DUI.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Kelly R. Devite, 49, of New Castle, arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
•Damian Joseph Trott, 30, of New Castle, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
•Taylor Jo Stafford, 24, of New Castle, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
