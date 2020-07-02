Marriage licenses
Matthew Aeschbacher, 32, and Rachel Miller, 24
Jack Daniel Alwardt, 36, and Stacy Marie Campbell, 33
Jaime Leigh Ammon, 36, and Ryan James Black, 37
Jordan Robert Bessell, 33, and Samantha Lynn Kilgore, 39
Christie Ann Brandon, 45, and Frederick A. Roxberry, 44
Curtis Robert Bretz, 27, and Courtney Virginia Kirkwood, 29
Dylan Cain, 23, and Courtney Messenger, 22
Courtney Alyse Crain, 33, and Roger Holmes Smith, 36
Allyson Decristoforo, 23, and Devin Sallmen, 24
Michael Anthony Decristoforo, 27, and Meagan D. Mariotti, 25
Michael James Dietrich, 30, and Jamie Lynn Pounds, 30
Brian Phillip Knox, 37, and Leann A. Miksza, 39
Tyler Joseph Donati, 25, and Allyson Nicole Gould, 25
Bradley Keith Dorsey, 41, and Adele Marie Haynes, 43
Nicole Lee Hazeltine, 36, and Thomas R. Ryhal III, 36
Joseph William Holliday, 27, and Autumn Brooke Piuri, 28
John Michael Howard, 24, and Rebekah Grace Topper, 23
Michael Joseph Kyser, 38, and Sarah Elizabeth Ubry, 37
Gina Marie Magda, 20, and Kodel Z. Orris, 33
Joseph George Paul, 27, and Dominique Marie Sheldone, 27
Jeremy Wayne Saslberry, 29, and Jordan Marie Shoup, 28
Heather Anne Stine, 45, and Seth Elliott Thompson, 45
Billie Jean Trujillo, 35, and Shane Douglas Walters, 35
Divorces
Heather McQuiston, 41, of New Castle, from Timothy McQuiston, 40, of Pittsfield. They were married Feb. 27, 2016.
Elizabeth Folweiler, 31, of New Castle, from Michael Folweiler, 33, of Wampum. They were married Aug. 4, 2012.
Jeremiah Alexander, 33, of Pulaski, from Jessica Alexander, 33, of Yukon. They were married July 21, 2010.
Michelle Lynn Bucci, 51, of New Castle, from Richard A. Bucci, 58, of New Castle. They were married Dec. 20, 1986.
Kimberly Litz, 38, of Ellwood City, from John Karl Litz, 37, of Zelienople. They were married July 11, 2005.
