Births
To Emily and Corey Allman of New Wilmington, a son on May 6, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Kiara and Eric Bollinger of New Castle, a son on April 30, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
Stephan Senich, 58, of New Castle, driving under the influence.
Bryant R. Binns Jr., 27, of West Pittsburg, arrest prior to requisition.
