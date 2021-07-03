Birth
To Vanessa and Devin Dunwoody of Harrisville, a daughter on June 30, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Audrey E. Durler, 22, of New Castle was backing her 2019 Nissan Versa out of a parking space at Sheetz in Shenango Township at 2:39 p.m. June 28 and struck a 2008 Chrysler Sebring and left the scene. Police said she has been cited.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ali Dawond Gray, 40, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, careless driving, reckless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving at an unsafe speed.
•Michele Lee Albert, 38, of New Castle, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Candice Lee Clark, 29, of New Castle, retail theft and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Chuck Chism, 31, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Matthew Shane Webb, 26, of Ellwood City, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and vehicle registration suspended.
•Jeffrey Joseph Ierino, 46, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and failure to keep right.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Paul Albert Lee IV, 19, of Youngstown, Ohio, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of exceeding the speed limit.
•Aaliyah Marie Oquendo, 20, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Chantelle Marie Croff, 40, of Niles, Ohio, charged by Pulaski Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, giving false identification to a law officer, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and disregarding traffic lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.