District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Lindsey Nichole Weller, 25, of Ellwood City, burglary, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with a deadly weapon, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Katelyn Marie Weller, 26, of Ellwood City, burglary, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with a deadly weapon, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and terroristic threats.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•James Robert Trott, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Samantha Jo Maize, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment and pet confined within the premises of the owner.
•Valerie Ann Romonsky, 48, of West Pittsburg, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.