Corrections
Local. South New Castle Borough has set trick-or-treat hours for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. This information was omitted from a list of countywide hours in Wednesday’s edition
Births
To Adam Patrick Thompson and Julie Ann Mrozek of New Castle, a son on Oct. 20, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Justin Eric Gates, 31, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with 13 counts of intimidating witness/victim elude/evade/ignore.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jennie Stephenson, 42, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Gregory B. Fields, 47, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Maced E. Hill, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Annie Perrotta, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Dezerea Freshwater, of Youngstown, Ohio, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•James B. Lombardo, 38, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Nicole A. Mitchell, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Richard Bucci, 58, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Christian Perrotta, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Hanah Jo Leech, 18, of Ellwood City, charged by Moraine State Park with violation of rules on commonwealth property.
Wayne Township police charged the following:
•James J. McDonald, 45, of Wampum, disorderly conduct.
•Jacob Joseph Charlovich, 22, of Conway, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Charles Dean Heemer III, 18, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Anthony M. Rice, 38, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Dakotah Lynn Myers, 29, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly house.
