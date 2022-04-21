District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
Mirina E. Silva, 35, of New Castle, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct
Olivia Marie Farah, 24, of New Castle, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Marlin D. Scott, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and theft by unlawful taking.
Raymond C. Olinger, of New Castle, disorderly house.
Kelly Garcia, 36, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Jack Rao Jr., 50, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
Marriage licenses
David Charles Barabas, 60, and Kathleen Suzan Rhodes, 51
Nancy Jane Blaskewicz, 73, and James Montclair Lutz, 68
Bobbi Jean Brown, 39, and John Joseph Prejsnar III, 38
Rae Amber Cantola, 26, and Sage Matthew Keiser, 29
Jonathan Paul Franko, 31, and Rachel Lee McMillin, 33
Zane Matthew Grafton, 32, and Victoria Rose Trbovich, 29
Matthew R. Gubish, 24, and Corin Mary McKinney, 26
Janet Sue Harding, 46, and Matthew Jon Rape, 48
Evan Wilson Hayden, 25, and Ashleigh Marie Rubis, 26
Jamal Pierre Hill Sr., 45, and Tiffany Marie Koziol, 31
Joshua Paul Jones, 35, and Kimberly Crystal Nelson, 34
Nicholas Michael Joseph, 28, and Lisa Marie McFarland, 28
William Earl King, 59, and Erin Kate Strojek, 51
Gabrielle Nicole Libengood, 23, and Dylan Reed Strickler, 23
Charles Searcy, 46, and Edrina Lynette Williams, 49
Divorces
Joshua P. Murphy, 44, of Ellwood City, from Katheleen Marie Gibbons, 38, of Ellwood City. They were married March 14, 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.