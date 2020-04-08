Birth
To Dorann and Josh Vannatten of Wexford, a son, on April 6, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell. Both sets of grandparents are Neshannock Township residents.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tina Marie Globis, 46, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of access device fraud.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Anthony Washington Jr., 28, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving and prohibition of text-based communications.
•Arthur Leon Page, 66, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Stephen Paul Glenn, 41, of Grove City, terroristic threats causing public inconvenience, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
•Jakob Matthew Hill, 25, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.