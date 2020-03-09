Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Dodge Durango driven by William J. Hedglin, 52, of New Castle, struck several mailboxes on Frew Mill Road in Slippery Rock Township around 9 p.m. Thursday. Hedglin was taken to Jameson Hospital for a blood test, police reported. The Hickory and Shenango township police departments assisted the state police.
