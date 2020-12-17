Corrections
•Local. A visiting judge following a bench trial found Amy E. Lamb guilty of three counts of harassment and three counts of criminal mischief in two cases filed against her in 2016 and 2017. He sentenced her Sept. 21 to a year of probation. She also was ordered to pay restitution. The information about the sentencing was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Roderick L. Proctor Jr., 30, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, disregarding traffic lane, turning movements and required signals violation and failure to obey traffic control devices.
•Zenobia Smith, 21, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Farawn L. Owens, 36, of Pittsburgh, two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Marcos H. Gonzalez, 47, of Edinburg, charged by state police with harassment.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Chuck G. Chism Jr., 30, of New Castle, aggravated assault, disarming a law officer, possession of weapon, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and terroristic threats.
•Edward Leon Steiner, 37, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Brandon James Stafford, 30, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Justice Marie Watt, 24, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Justin R. Palkovich, 39, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Marriage licenses
Brian Joseph Alfera and Renee Tina Treonze
Anna A. Byler and Menno R. Hostetler
Kylee Lynn Coyne and Ryan Joseph Francis
Melissa D. Crepp and David D. Schilling
Matthew Curley and Vanessa Threats
Michael Anthony Decristoforo and Meagen Danielle Mariotti
Lashawn Latricia Drayton and Quentin Carey Trammell
Jolene Noel Ecker and Jason Michael Scott
Douglas James Felsing and Rebekah Ann Upperman
Trenton Robert Knight and Amanda Rose Kosier
Marissa Anslea Mike and Chad Anthony Sterling
Divorces
Cheryl Sue Maggie, 43, of New Castle, from James Walter Griffith, 39, of New Castle.
Robert H. Oprean, 42, of New Castle, from Brenda Lee Oprean, 45, of New Castle. They were married March 9, 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.