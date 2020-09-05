District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Tyrale Raymond Sherrod Sr., 35, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of intent of possess a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Logan McConnell, 15, of New Castle, five counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance, three counts each of criminal attempt-murder in the first degree and aggravated assault and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and firearms discharge prohibited.
•Kevin J. Gilmore, 45, of New Castle, theft of secondary metal, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
