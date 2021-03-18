Correction
Living Here. National Cherry Blossom Festival artist Patrick Guyton is the son of Anita and Mike Guyton. Her name was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Anthony Michael Blizman, 31, of Zelienople, charged by state police with driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, driving without a license, failure to use safety belt, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation, careless driving and reckless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Edward C. Barnett, 59, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Cinnamon Carla Clark, 33, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Lee Anthony Otagah, 29, of Youngstown, Ohio, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Scott C. Mills, 51, of Edinburg, disorderly conduct.
•James R. Powell, 58, Edinburg, disorderly conduct.
•Brian James Kerr, 48, of Edinburg, restrictions on burning violation.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Ronald E. Woodruff Jr., 60, of Edinburg, driving under the influence and not using low beam.
•Rocco Robinson, 19, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of failure to obey traffic control devices.
