Births
To Austin and Erica Hall of Neshannock Township, a son on Jan. 8, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
•Accident. C. Stone Chechak, 19, of New Castle, suffered apparent minor injuries when he lost control of his car on the ice around 1:50 a.m. Monday on Route 388 at Newman Road in Hickory Township. Police said Chechak’s car went off the road, hit an embankment and spun, then hit a culvert and overturned. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance. His car was towed. The state police and Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. Police said he is to be cited for driving too fast for conditions.{div}•Burglary. Someone reportedly broke into a home on Portersville Road in Wayne Township Saturday morning.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Lawanda Denise Harper, 43, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kylee Rae Maggie, 42, of Pulaski, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jennifer Marie Basham, 37, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with driving with a suspended/revoked license.
