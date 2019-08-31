Births
To Fredrick and Rachelle Mathieson of New Wilmington, a daughter on Aug. 16, 2019, at Sharon Regional Health System Hospital.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Christopher Heyl, 44, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with sanitation of exterior property areas violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Emanuel Julius Holmes Jr., 24, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Karson Kasperowski, 20, of Pittsburgh, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Isaiah Wolfe Baumiller Drodge, 19, of Bellview, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/ possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Diane T. Madden, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with accessory structures violation.
