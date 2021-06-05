Births
To Tim Dudash and Mikayla Baka of New Castle, a daughter on June 2, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Rody L. Polojac, 18, of Ellwood City, was traveling on Portersville Road around 6:30 p.m. May 24 in Perry Township when he proceeded onto the road after stopping at a stop sign. His car pulled into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by John D. Angelucci, 71, of Oil City, which hit the right side of Polojac’s car. Polojac was cited, and his car was towed. No injuries were reported. The Wurtemburg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
•Burglary. Someone broke into a house on Hogue Road in Slippery Rock Township and ransacked it and sprayed graffiti inside the garage. The break-in was reported on May 25.
District judges
JENNIFER NICHOLSON
•Shannon Nicole Lesher, 29, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Damian Joshua Gajewski, 23, of West Pittsburg, charged by Shenango Township police with defiant trespass.
•Ronald Stafford, 59, of New Wilmington, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly house.
•Craig Antonio Morrow, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving, failure to use safety belt, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended and driving without a license.
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joseph Robert Hernandez, 35, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Arlyn Hunter Vantassel, 21, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Oak Leaf Gardens, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Adriana Pitzer, 28, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Carina Ocasio, 23, of New Castle, harassment.
•Andrew Butera, 31, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Debra Jean Jenkins, 52, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Shamieka Currie, 36, of New Castle, harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Reignbrook LLC, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and use of porch for storage prohibited.
•Daniel S. Soom, 56, of New Castle, swimming pools.
•Andre Carlisle, of Monroe, North Carolina, overhang extensions, window, skylight and door frames violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•George D. Sugarman, of Folsom, California, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, exterior walls violation, failure to cut weeds/grass and use of porch for storage prohibited.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Seth Michael Blank, 30, of New Castle, charged by state police with defiant trespass.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Paul S. Rodgers II, 22, of Cortland, Ohio, disorderly conduct.
•Amiyah Burcham, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
