District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Jerry Hopkins, of Sacramento, Calif., failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Marquez VA LLC, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Charles Cameron, of New Castle, two counts of exterior paint violation and one count each of exterior walls violation and gutters and downspouts violation.
•Danny Williams, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and accessory structures violation.
•Cherie Williams, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and accessory structures violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jaquan Lamar Bond, 36, of New York, N.Y., charged by Union Township police with driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/ possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
Marriage Licenses
Ha Ngoc Nguyen, 35, of New Castle, and Nhi Thuy Troung, 42, of New Castle.
Michael Christopher Colella, 32, of New Castle, and Alyssa Marie Oliva, 27, of New Castle.
Eric Cameron Knight, 29, of New Castle, and Michelle Rita Zdelar, 27, of New Castle.
Jordan Taylor Hart, 26, of New Castle, and Malyn Alexandra Barkey, 26, of New Castle.
David J. Copanic Jr., 35, of Poland, Ohio, and Melissa Lynn Guterba, 35, of Poland.
John Curtis Majors, 32, of Ellwood City, and Christina Marie Ferguson, 25, of Ellwood City.
Todd Franklin Guarnieri, 33, of New Castle, and Danielle Dee Goheen, 38, of New Castle.
Randall Justin Kale, 32, of New Castle, and Tammy Lynn Patton, 30, of New Castle.
Aaron Michael Beckman, 27, of New Castle, and Jenna Marie Trott, 27, of New Castle.
Kyle Thomas Majnaric, 26, of Nashville, Tn., and Zoe Alexandra Weaver, 22, of Nashville.
Jason Andrew Hall, 40, of New Castle, and Martisse Macri, 39, of New Castle.
Mark Allegro, 59, of Meadville, and Judith Ann Sainato, 60, of New Castle.
Louis Muret Constant, 44, of Ellwood City, and Danielle Nicole Beighley, 33, of Apollo.
Uriah Matthias Whalen, 22, of Enon Valley, and Randi Marie Stoffer, 26, of New Waterford, Ohio.
Mark J. Shaffer, 51, of Ellwood City, and Angela Marie Rue, 48, of Ellwood City.
Joseph Samuel Giannetti, 38, of New Castle, and Alaina Nicole Kirkwood, 29, of New Castle.
Brian George Richards, 28, of Edinburg, and Hannah Elizabeth Covert, 26, of Edinburg.
George Joseph Augustine, 63, of New Castle, and Mary Alene Kirkwood, 63, of New Castle.
Ryan Michael Beaver, 35, of Pittsburgh, and Alia Marie Davis, 31, of Pittsburgh.
Richard Edward Cater, 28, of New Castle, and Yagmar Usta, 27, of New Castle.
John Joseph Beshero Jr, 29, of New Castle, and Kiana Marie Brush, 26, of New Castle.
Anthony Joseph Cugini, 27, of New Castle, and Nicole Diana Fiacco, 29, of New Castle.
Tanner Scott Gilchrist, 26, of Ellwood City, and Carli Ann Young, 26, of Ellwood City.
Donald Robert Dover, 35, of New Castle, and Ashley Elizabeth Cody, 30, of New Castle.
Benjamin David Pardick, 31, of New Castle, and Anastasia Berlin Desantis, 26, of New Castle.
Thomas Reed Stoner, 24, of Westlake, Ohio, and Samantha Ann Mock, 24, of Westlake.
George Calvin Lohr III, 37, of Wampum, and Doralee Rae Bove, 36, of Wampum.
Divorces
James Russ Jr., 56, of New Castle, from Terry Boots, 69, of New Castle. They were married Sept. 21, 2012.
Linda C. Leck, 53, of New Wilmington, from Peter J. Leck, 59, of Hermitage. They were married May 7, 1988.
