District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Troy Donnell Nelson, 35, of Erie, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with assault by prisoner by bodily fluid, aggravated harassment by a prisoner and institutional vandalism.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Julius Allen, 34, of New Castle, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Isabella Rose Rouzzo, 22, of New Castle, DUI.
•Koreah Emani Walker, 21, of New Castle, disorderly conduct for a physical offense and disorderly conduct for noise.
•Nathan Jacoby, 20, of New Castle, disorderly conduct for a physical offense and disorderly conduct for noise.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Andrew M. Stigall, 26, of Youngstown, five counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, seven counts of possession of a contraband substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Leaayzia Queenie Marie Crockett, 21, of Youngstown, five counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, five counts of possession of a contraband substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Zane Reza Fustos, 33, of New Castle, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest or detention on foot, flight to avoid apprehension, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a contraband substance.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•John Arthur Shaw, 56, of Volant, simple assault and three counts of harassment.
•Joseph Archer Snyder, 22, of Warren, Ohio, marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Buddy Charles McLaren, 32, of New Castle, marijuana possession and disorderly conduct.
•Melissa Lee Grosz, 29, of Edinburg, DUI, public drunkenness, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
