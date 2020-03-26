Birth
To Courtney Hoon and Kirk Fisher, a daughter on March 23, 2020 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell
Cheryl E. Eppinger, 66, of Slippery Rock passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital. Mrs. Eppinger was born on Dec. 19, 1953, a daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Senn) McGee. She was a 1971 graduate of Seneca Valley High School, Harmony. For many year…
