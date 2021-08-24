District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Daniel Adam DeBlasio, 34, of New Castle, charged by state police with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles.
•Alex J. Gunde, 24, of New Kensington, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct and failure to obey traffic control devices.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Thomas W. Malutic, 61, of Pulaski, charged by state police with simple assault.
•Jennifer D. Greco, 43, of Hillsville, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Nicholas James Davidson, 31, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and not yielding at roadway.
•Warren L. Backenstoes Jr., 33, of Kingston, OK, theft by deception, bad checks and conspiracy-bad checks.
