Police
State. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jadelyn M. Horter, 21, of Enon Valley, crashed into a utility pole at 10:18 a.m. Oct. 13, on Brewster Road in North Beaver Township. No injuries were reported.
State. An individual who lives on Wurtemburg Road in Wayne Township called on Oct. 13 stating two fraudulent purchases, totaling $1,183.70, were made using their bank card. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-598-2211 and reference incident PA22-1316213.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
James Jacob Gunn, 38, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault, harassment, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and reckless driving.
Sanjuan Lynell Skipper Allen, 33, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ryan M. Thomas, 37, of Arthurdale, WV, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with violations.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Douglas Kerens, 51, of Edinburg, charged by Union Township police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, robbery, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Maximus W. Lockerbie, 19, of Pittsburgh, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with unlawful acts concerning licenses.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
William E. Balin Jr., 32, of Ellwood City, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, reckless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and disregarding traffic lane.
Robert J. Pimentel, 66, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
Dennis Harrup III, 53, of Petersburg, VA, unsafe conditions and grading and drainage.
Home Plus Storage LLC, of Shenango Township, unsafe conditions and grading and drainage.
