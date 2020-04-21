District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Ben Davis Talbert Jr., 52, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Michael Jermaine Graham, 39, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged:
•Amanda Mae Kent, 27, of Bessemer, control of dogs violation and harboring a dangerous dog.
•Ryan J. Maggie, 46, of West Middlesex, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kylee Rae Maggie, 39, of West Middlesex, charged by state police with harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.