District judge
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Daniel E. Korby III, 41, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning Township police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
Andre D. Layton Robinson, 25, of New Castle died March 24, 2020. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home, South Mill Street. www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
