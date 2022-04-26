District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Tyler L. McMillen, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with make repairs to/selling offensive weapons, possession of instrument of crime and possession of weapon.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Charles Louis Searcy Jr., 46, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and reckless driving.
•James Kenneth Miller, 46, of New Castle, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Thomas Allen Reed Jr., 35, of New Castle, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Kevin Victor Walker, 32, of New Castle, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jim Caminiti, 54, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with bad checks.
State police charged the following:
•Robert Charles Cearfoss, 59, of Ellwood City, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Walter Henry Guffy, 38, of Wampum, strangulation, terroristic threats, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, harassment and two counts of simple assault.
•Brandon Michael Lokey, 22, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Ashley Craft, 30, of New Castle, nuisance house.
•Jeremy Clemmer, 27, of New Castle, nuisance house.
