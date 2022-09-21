District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Edgardo Febles, 38, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Steven Glenn Ramsey, 36, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence and driving with license suspended.
•William Scott Maine, 51, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Michael Vincent Evans, 29, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Paul Anthony Stefura, 61, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Marissa Nicole Retort, 35, of Edinburg, charged by state police with harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Angelina F. Lopez, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with dogs at large.
