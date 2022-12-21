Birth
To Brayden Rogers and Gionna Miles of New Castle, a daughter on Dec. 15, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Melissa Anne Micco, 49, of Lowellville, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Felicia Lynn Padice, 41, of New Castle, DUI
•Luis Essai Fontanez Garcia, 26, of New Castle, DUI
RICK A. RUSSO
•Denise Amber Tubbs, 22, of New Castle, charged by state police with marijuana/small amount personal use.
