Birth

To Brayden Rogers and Gionna Miles of New Castle, a daughter on Dec. 15, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

•Melissa Anne Micco, 49, of Lowellville, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON

Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:

•Felicia Lynn Padice, 41, of New Castle, DUI

•Luis Essai Fontanez Garcia, 26, of New Castle, DUI

RICK A. RUSSO

•Denise Amber Tubbs, 22, of New Castle, charged by state police with marijuana/small amount personal use.

