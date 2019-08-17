District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ray Ornelas, 60, of Butler, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with failure to cut weeds or grass.
•Gail L. Palmer, 40, of West Middlesex, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General with fraud in obtaining food stamps or assistance.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Marquise Shepherd, 27, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Stephen Lenn, 47, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Siobhan Yvette Dambrosi, 59, of New Castle, promoting prostitution.
•Paul Richard Robertson Jr., 57, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to use safety belt and violation of intersection controlled by signs.
•Robert Joseph Strayer, 36, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Paul F. Fatula, 30, of Ellwood City, two counts each of driving under the influence and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and one count each of failure to keep right, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle.
•Vincent J. Albertini, 23, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, exceeding the speed limit and careless driving.
•Meghan Renee Main, 33, of Ellwood City, making a false report.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shane Michael Page, 30, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, disorderly conduct, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, intent to possess a controlled substance, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed and driving without a license.
State police charged the following:
•Jennifer Lee Colarossi, 35, of Cranberry Township, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Lonnie Alan McCune, 44,of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving while blood alcohol level is .02 or greater with license suspended-second offense, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving at an unsafe speed, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Barry Lee Robinson, 43, of New Castle, driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving.
•David Alan Slosser, 54, of Bessemer, harassment.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Jeron William Butler, 42, of New Castle, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Kathleen Benita Reiter, 51, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of obstructing the administration of law/other government functions, resisting arrest and violation of period requiring lighted lamps.
