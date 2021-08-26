Births
To Brandon and Chelsey Anderson of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 23, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Dalton James Hewitt, 24, of Wampum, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and harassment.
•Aubrey Q. Smoot, 22, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
Marriage licences
Daniel James Ardale, 35, and Mackenzie Marie McLaughlin, 30
Anna Leigh Bauder, 22, and Jacob C. Reese, 25
Travis Charles Bechtel, 43, and Deanne Lynn Miller, 47
Reba McKenzie Booher, 20, and Jacob David Ponziani, 20
Jennifer Lynne Britton, 37, and David James Riggs, 33
Kaitlyn Rae Burk, 29, and Matthew James Vannoy, 30
Robert Nicholas Calabrese, 27, and Haylee Ann Hamilton, 25
John Steven Churchin, 59, and Cathy M. Reid, 66
Jeremiah Daniel Cieply, 25, and Ashley Renee George, 27
Tara Lane Coyne, 34, and David Joseph Scalzo, 31
Mary Rose DeBlasio, 28, and Justin Andrew Fleo, 27
Cheyenne Ranae Druschel, 25, and Ryan Jon Walker, 37
Lauren Rose Durbin, 23, and Andrew Christopher McCann, 25
Nicole Marie Dure, 26, and Bradley James Rossi, 28
Megan Johanna Emery, 29, and Eric Joseph Kerr, 29
Sierra Rachelle Fair, 29, and Paul Leonard Yasher, 30
Eric Joseph Francis, 31, and Alyssa Joy Pomerico, 31
Colton Jacob Thomas Funkhouser, 31, and Taylor Nicole McAfee, 26
Shawna Leigh Germiniani, 45, and Brain Eugene Majors, 46
Wayne D. Guy, 24, and Kora J. Hobson, 21
Kara Ann Jennings, 32, and Eric William Stanton Jr., 56
Justin Aldo Joseph, 39, and Gina Ann Villani, 32
Bruce W. Kennedy, 69, and Joni Sherwood, 56
Kenneth James King, 52, and Janene Melczak, 51
Taylor Raelynn Lance, 23, and Shane Robert Swartz-Brooks, 24
Shivena S. Lewis, 24 and Janine A. Williams, 29
Kayla Michelle Magusiak, 26, and Kyle Michael Radachy, 27
Rosemary Grace Myers, 23, and Macallister James Westcott, 23
Ann Marie Schnaars, 28, and Devin Kirk Sharek, 26
Brett William Schneider, 31, and Kelsey Marie Thompson, 28
Amelia Lynn Simpson, 31, and Matthew Lawrence Steinmiller, 24
Divorces
Erin E. Vrankovich, 44, of Ellwood City, from Matthew N. Vrankovich, 46, of Ellwood City. They were married July 26, 1997.
