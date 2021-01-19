Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Police responded at 1:43 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 3000 block of Route 956, Wilmington Township, where three panels of a 12-panel window had been broken out between Friday and Saturday. Anyone with information is urged to contact state police.
•Accident. Police said Vien K. Humbert, 52, of Greensboro, Pennsylvania, was driving a tractor-trailer that was hauling two short, enclosed trailers on Interstate 376 in Pulaski Township just before 5 a.m. Monday when he lost control and the vehicle jack-knifed, striking a guard rail before coming to rest in a “U” shape on the shoulder. Humbert suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Noga Ambulance. Police said he was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Lilton Eugene Morris Jr., 48, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•James J. Grim III, 34, of New Castle, criminal attempt-robbery, terroristic threats, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Joshua Randall Bartley, 40, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.