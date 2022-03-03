District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jerimiah Brett Anthony Miller, 22, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Kavon Quilter, 18, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Patrick William Hicks, 45, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Vincent Eugene Hill, 19, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Tyran Martell Baskin, 32, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Marquis Dashawn Garvin, 19, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Demetris Steph McKnight, 20, charged by state police marijuana-small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kasey R. Creco, 45, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform them, and theft by deception-false impression.
RICHARD RUSSO
•Ryan J. Maggie, 48, charged by Pulaski Township Police with strangulation-applying pressure to throat or neck, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
