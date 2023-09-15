District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Thomas John Swick, 48, of Ellwood City, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.
State police charged the following:
•Timothy Allen Myers, 41, of Ellwood City, three counts of DUI and four traffic-related summaries.
•Anthony R. Agostinelli, 52, of New Castle, two counts of making repairs/selling offensive weapons, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of possession of a contraband substance and disorderly conduct.
•Thomas Berly Hyatt Baney, 20, of Wampum, four counts of knowingly photographing/filming/depicting a sex act of a minor on a computer, seven counts of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, eight counts of child pornography, two counts of indecent exposure against a person less than 13 years old and one count each of indecent exposure, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor - obscene and other sexual materials and performances, child endangerment and criminal use of a communication facility.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Aidan Taylor Minnock, 19, of Pittsburgh, charged by New Wilmington police with three DUI-related charges, driving the wrong way and purchasing an alcoholic beverage as a minor.
