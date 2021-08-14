District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Mark A. Melillo, 62, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with two counts of failure to register residential rental property.
•Joshua Edward White, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Donte T. Smith, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Raymal L. Glenn, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Davonna Marie Caracter, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
