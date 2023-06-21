Births
To John and Ashley Koscinski, a daughter on June 18, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Lexadrian Fleming and Moira Kingsbury, a daughter born June 17, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert Louis Henley Jr., 30, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Markece Lamar Miller, 33, of New Castle, simple assault, disorderly conduct and trespass.
•Andrew Joseph Birch, 31, of New Castle, two counts of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct and one count of corruption of minors.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael Joseph Work, 33, of Bessemer, charged by state police with criminal homicide and possession of a weapon.
Union police charged the following:
•Alber Alexander Membreno, 23, of Pittsburgh, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
•Mark A. Reno, 58, of New Castle, 10 counts of terroristic threats and one count each of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Samuel Dennis Brown, 45, of New Castle, charged by Shenango police with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.