Birth
To Lierre Armstrong Sr. and Christy Trapp of New Castle, a daughter on June 20, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Hit and run. The driver of a Lexus IS300 drove off the north berm of the road on East Poland Avenue and hit a utility pole around 1 a.m. Saturday. The car spun, then stopped facing north in the westbound lane, police said. A witness reported seeing the driver leave the scene.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Christian Allen Rozier, 34, of Sharon, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and criminal mischief.
•Atreyu Michael Bonecutter, 25, of New Castle, firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation.
•Eliot Edward Gentry, 23, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, violation of period requiring lighted lamps and driving without lights to avoid identification or arrest.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Steven Baker, 28, of Pittsburgh, charged by Moraine State Park with disorderly conduct.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•James W. Sides, 48, of Ellwood City, extermination/infestation.
•Norman A. Sides, of Monroeville, rubbish and garbage.
•Cheryl A. Kelly, of Ellwood City, motor vehicles violation.
•Alexander P. Obrien, 29, of Ellwood City, motor vehicles violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Paul Stephen McHugh, 35, of Salem, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Hickory Township police charged the following:
•Billie Jean Magill, 36, of New Castle, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Justin Ryan Sager, 29, of New Castle, receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.