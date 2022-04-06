District judge
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Craig Darren Fisher, 41, of Hermitage, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit and disorderly conduct.
Eleanor Ann Angelucci, 90, passed on to Heaven at 10:10 p.m. on April 4, 2022. She was born on Aug. 18, 1931, in Ellwood City to the late Angelo S. Conforti and Maria Jose-phine Figliomeni Conforti. Ellie grew up in the West End neighborhood of Ellwood City with her parents (who were immigra…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.