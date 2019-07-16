Births
To Robin and Eric Spiker of Edinburg, a daughter on July 12, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Theft. A 56-year-old man reported $1,800, three check books and a cashier’s check were stolen from a vehicle parked on Route 422 in Mahoning Township. The property was later recovered.
•Accident. A Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jessica Donahue, 28, of Hubbard was eastbound on U.S. Route 422 in the city of New Castle around 9 a.m. Thursday when the driver lost control and it hit a guard rail. The car then spun and hit the guard rail again, and continued eastward and stopped in the middle of the road, spanning both lanes of travel, police said. A witness helped the driver move the car to the side of the road and it was towed. No injuries were reported.
District Judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Travis Ford Bates, 28, of Fombell, charged by state police with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and harassment.
•Gregory C. Smith, 70, of Enon Valley, charged by dog law enforcement with two counts of unlawful confinement and control.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Anthony J. Bove, 22 of Ellwood City, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael M. Mulkerrins, 51, of Seven Fields, two counts of theft by deception and one count of bad checks.
•Matthew Ryan, 21, of New Castle, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Ronald Harrison Miller, 56, of Fombell, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of operating/ permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
•Jarrod Michael Bowers, 20, of Seven Fields, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Christopher Bell-Kline, 24, of Cranberry Township, disorderly conduct and driving with vehicle registration suspended.
•Shane Louis Ogle, 18, of Zelienople, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joseph Anthony Zingaro Jr., 26, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with nuisance house.
•Johnathan Michael Carnahan, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Cynthia Love Shields, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Troy David Condron, 50, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
•Corey Andrew Oliver, 24, of Everett, seven counts of use/ possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of disorderly conduct, driving while blood alcohol content is 0.02 or greater with license suspended and obscured plates.
•Keith Palmer Jr., 37, of New Castle, retail theft.
State police charged the following:
•Nathaniel Rudy Vellone, 18, of Portersville, marijuana- small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Jon C. Ramsbottom Jr., 39, of Bessemer, two counts of driving under the influence.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Justin R. Downs, 23, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with driving under the influence, driving at an unsafe speed and violation of period requiring lighted lamps.
